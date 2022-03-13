Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

MTNB opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.