Maxar Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 67.2% over the last three years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 1.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $48.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

