MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 505,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $743.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

