MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Up 4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 505,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,422 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,314,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,987,381,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

