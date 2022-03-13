McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $226.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.42 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.