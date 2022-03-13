Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
NYSE:MTL opened at $2.25 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.
Mechel PAO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mechel PAO (MTL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.