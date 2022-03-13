Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:MTL opened at $2.25 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 494,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares during the period.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

