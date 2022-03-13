Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:DR opened at C$11.61 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$361.14 million and a PE ratio of 130.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.38.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

