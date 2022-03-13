Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 280,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.26 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

