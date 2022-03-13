Mesefa 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mesefa has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $23,261.10 and approximately $8.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mesefa

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling Mesefa

