Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 330 Shares

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 23.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,652,000 after acquiring an additional 320,396 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

