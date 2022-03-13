Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $187.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

