MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

