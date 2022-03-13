MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.
Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.
MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
