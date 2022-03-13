MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
