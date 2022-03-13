MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

