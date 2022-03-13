MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $5.90 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Special Value Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

