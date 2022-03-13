M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

