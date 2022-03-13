M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after buying an additional 138,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.