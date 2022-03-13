M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,189 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.39.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.