M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,553 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

