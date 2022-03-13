M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,902,092 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,902,092 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $121.23 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

