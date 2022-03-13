M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,503 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $416.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.43 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.