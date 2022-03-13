Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. 3,527,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,913. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

