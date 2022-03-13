Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.27.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.