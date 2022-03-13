Millennium Management LLC Buys 186,082 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 466.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 389,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cars.com by 320.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 771,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 186,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $14.57 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

