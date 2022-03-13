Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 118,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 109,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $232.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

