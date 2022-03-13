Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 292,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,451,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth $12,450,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth $10,505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth $8,487,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth $7,809,000.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRAYU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.