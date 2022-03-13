Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

FHB opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

