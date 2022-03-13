Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,285 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

