Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 90.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mimecast by 100.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 312.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mimecast by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

