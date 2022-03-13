MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Peter M. Carlson Sells 10,743 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $52,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MDXG opened at $4.49 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.