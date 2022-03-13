MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Peter M. Carlson Sells 10,743 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $52,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDXG opened at $4.49 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

