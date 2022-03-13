MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Sells $20,193.30 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $20,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDXG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.