Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

