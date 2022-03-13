Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.50 at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.28.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$19.99 and a one year high of C$25.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

