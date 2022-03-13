Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

