Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

VOOV stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $143.45. 95,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,667. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.26 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04.

