Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,928 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.50. 37,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $156.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.