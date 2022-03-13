Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Linde by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $280.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,856. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.15. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $264.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.