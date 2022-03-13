Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

