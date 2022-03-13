Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MONDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondi stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,936. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

