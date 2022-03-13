Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $988,924.35

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 78.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $988,924.35 and approximately $96,823.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

