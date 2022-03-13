MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $22.02 on Tuesday, hitting $316.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.97.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

