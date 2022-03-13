MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $362.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $626.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average is $460.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $2,954,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.