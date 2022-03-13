MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average of $460.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

