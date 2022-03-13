Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

