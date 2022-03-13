Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.