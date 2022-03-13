Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $78.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93.

