Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

BA opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

