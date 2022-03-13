Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $286.12 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.11 and its 200-day moving average is $367.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

