Moonriver Achieves Market Cap of $160.86 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $160.86 million and $13.22 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $47.79 or 0.00122645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.88 or 0.06541624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.35 or 0.99913661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,283,485 coins and its circulating supply is 3,366,068 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

