MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $725,831.69 and approximately $1,395.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars.

