Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 66.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $734,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,735. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

